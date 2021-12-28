Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Manchin

I wonder if Shawn Vestal will write a similar column about the courage Sen. Joe Manchin showed by saying no to the president’s debt inducing, as scored by the CBO and the Wharton study and inflation feeding Build Back Better bill as he went against the will of his party and voted his conscience similar to the recent column he wrote about Rep. Liz Cheney’s courage to go against her party’s stance and guided by her conscience concerning her seat on the Jan. 6 commission. I am not holding my breath.

Steve Hintyesz

Spokane

 

