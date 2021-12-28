Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Our support for Mann-Grandstaff

This is in support of the care we have received at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

The doctors, nurses and people we have met have been wonderful, and very supportive, even though they are going through hardships with learning a new computer service that has many flaws. This new system is being tried for the first time in Spokane only, and under a pandemic with so many other obstacles involved. Many medical facilities everywhere had to be locked down due to COVID, also, a severe shortage of staff, medically and all other needed positions not filled.

I feel that all of our needs have been met during this time, and the Computer system is coming along, many of the staff have helped make better suggestions as to what the program needed, and if given a bit more time, they will have a much improved system to be used throughout the United States.

Thank you, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

Linda and Kenneth Bergstrom

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430