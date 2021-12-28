Our support for Mann-Grandstaff

This is in support of the care we have received at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

The doctors, nurses and people we have met have been wonderful, and very supportive, even though they are going through hardships with learning a new computer service that has many flaws. This new system is being tried for the first time in Spokane only, and under a pandemic with so many other obstacles involved. Many medical facilities everywhere had to be locked down due to COVID, also, a severe shortage of staff, medically and all other needed positions not filled.

I feel that all of our needs have been met during this time, and the Computer system is coming along, many of the staff have helped make better suggestions as to what the program needed, and if given a bit more time, they will have a much improved system to be used throughout the United States.

Thank you, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

Linda and Kenneth Bergstrom

Spokane Valley