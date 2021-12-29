Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The cowardice of Republicans

﻿Are these elected officials so riddled with cowardice and lacking in larger purpose about their responsibilities as public servants that they cannot recognize what they’ve become? Are they so lacking in talent and skill that they cannot imagine getting another job if they do their duty (honor their oath of office) and, as a result, lose an election?

Is the corruption of power so great that they’ll do whatever it takes to hold onto it? I’m talking about Cathy McMorris Rodgers! Cathy seems willing to stand with the rest of the Republicans in the Senate and Congress and not with her constituents. Cathy is so afraid of her glorious fallen leader and her fascist GOP leader in the House, that she is willing to abandon her supporters needing better health care and money to fight the climate crisis, child support, and the list goes on and on. Cathy, do your job or resign!

Dave Robinson

Curlew

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430