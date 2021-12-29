Legal, enforceable, smart gun control laws

In the last few weeks, Shawn Vestal has given a twin blasting about gun control. Perhaps if gun control people gave us laws that were legal, knowledge of subject, enforceable, and not silly they might make sense.

Legal: Several years ago, a state senator proposed a law that if you owned an AR-15 law enforcement could check on it, in your home, without a warrant. The senator later became mayor of Seattle until resigning for sexual problems.

Knowledgeable: A U.S. representative who helped write the Brady Bill, when asked what a barrel shroud was said it’s a shoulder thingy. Search “shoulder thingy” on YouTube.

Enforceable: Washington’s background check law requires a check after a change of possession. So if a criminal sells a firearm to another criminal and doesn’t get a background check, who will know? How is this to be enforced? And since its passage, not one crime has been prevented.

Silly: The Brady Bill outlawed firearms with grenade launchers. I checked. In the U.S., there has not been a single incident of any person being harmed by a grenade from a launcher. Here’s a clue: Gun control advocates never, ever admit criminals don’t obey the law.

Instead of enforcing existing gun laws, they just enact new ones. Does anyone, even gun control folks think what Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing in California might be over the line? Spying and reporting on neighbors, sounds like a country I lived in, East Germany, and the secret police, your children.

Steven Stuart

Spokane