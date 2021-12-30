Central Valley School Board must not tolerate bullying

The Central Valley School Board swore in new members Dec. 13. With outgoing President Debra Long’s 18 years of excellent leadership, learning continued in person during this continuing pandemic by following the science to maximize everyone’s health and safety.

The Spokesman-Review called this district’s autumn “contentious” (Nov. 2) due to bullying, a recall attempt, and threats to board members (Oct. 13). I thank the board members for their past hard “work in partnership with the Superintendent’s administrative team” to direct the district’s “vision” for student achievement, “accountability,” and “advocacy” of public education – and in setting budgets and bonds, facilities policies, and curriculum to comply with OSPI’s state education guidelines.

Contentious conduct trying to end healthy and safe free public education must not be tolerated. Board members should refer any misinformed parent to the district’s harassment and bullying information, as well as to state educational guidelines of each subject area, as all teachers teach to those guidelines. After all, participating on a board requires study and hard work rather than simply rooting for your team, and board members are community role models, just as teachers, who continue studying to maintain their licenses and their expertise and who also volunteer their evenings, weekends and holidays to prepare are role models for their beloved students.

May the board keep to the high ground by de-escalating tensions and continuing to following the science so in-person learning won’t be disrupted.

Judy Silverstein

Spokane