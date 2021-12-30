Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Protect your water rights

People of Idaho,

Are your water rights protected? Pay close attention. North Bonner and Boundary county residents received letters regarding Idaho water rights. This is currently in legislation at Boise. It is your responsibility if you want to file these. All waters spring-fed, ponds, wells or tributaries on your property. You should research to guard yourselves. So protect yourselves and your families. Time will run out soon. Your water could go unprotected during drought and lower water tables in the future. There could be concerns for cattle ranchers, farmers and homesteads with possible future stipulations. Do something now. You can go on line at the state of Idaho Department of Water Resources in Boise, Idaho for more information. Don’t call and harass the state. They work for us. Please spread the word. It is your choice to file now. Stay well.

Taawna Lightfoot

Kendrick, Idaho

 

