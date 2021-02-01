2021 levy just a replacement

Dear voters, RE: School levy. A levy is a short-term, local property tax passed by the voters of a school district that generates revenue for the district to fund programs and services that the state does not fund or fully fund as part of “basic education.” The 2021 levy replaces the expiring 2018 levy and is not a new tax.

The Spokane school district website even gives the following information

-The total estimated tax rate for schools will be less than in 2018 and prior years.

-The levy fills the gap between what the state funds and the actual cost of programs

So please vote YES for our KIDS especially NOW.

Katherine F. Carpenter

Medical Lake