Spokane public schools are asking for you to vote YES FOR KIDS to approve the replacement levy on February 9, 2021. Whether you have children that are school age or not, everyone benefits from having a well-educated community and well-rounded citizens.

The 2021 levy provides funding for critical school-based services such as nurses, librarians, technology support and behavioral specialists. It also funds programs like music, art, sports, special education, and advanced placement courses. Can you imagine sending children back to school in a pandemic without access to a skilled nurse? The levy funds 36 nurses in Spokane while state funding provides only 5 for a district of 31,000 students and 3,000 staff. As a health care worker, I am acutely aware of how important a nurse is during a crisis, as well as providing baseline health services in the schools.

Please support our children and our schools and vote YES FOR KIDS on February 9!

Laura Leong

Spokane