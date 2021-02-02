HB1078 good for democracy

I urge citizens to tell their state legislators to vote YES on HB1078 when it comes up, which restores voting rights to Washington’s citizen felons upon their release. Currently, we’re the only West Coast state to restore those rights only after BOTH their probation/supervision AND completing conviction-associated legal financial obligations. California and Oregon restore voting rights upon release — parole and conviction-associated legal financial obligations notwithstanding. Plus, over 20 states allow those incarcerated or on supervision to vote.

Because many citizen felons are under lifetime supervision, current law leaves them disenfranchised forever, even after having paid their debt to society. It’s also extra hard for returning citizens to pay those financial obligations since many were paid only $1/day if anything for prison labor (www.prisonlegalnews.org/news/2020/feb/4/) and now face barriers in finding first housing and then employment, often non-skilled minimum wage at best.

Restoring voting rights to all citizen felons upon release helps us ALL. It helps them become positive, non-criminal members of society: reducing barriers they face decreases recidivism, which increases public safety. It helps our county auditors more easily determine voter eligibility (if someone comes to register, s/he’s not incarcerated). It helps our hurting communities of color (4% of Washington’s population but 16% on current community supervision).

Disenfranchisement isn’t a good look for democracy, so HB1078 also helps Washington’s standing in U.S. democracy.

Judy Silverstein

Spokane