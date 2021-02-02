Lives or business?

Once again Sue Lani Madsen pulls at the nerve during a toothache. (“Multiple voices must be heard during an emergency,” Jan. 20) Madsen should go on a fishing charter and she might understand the importance of following the directions of the captain. Otherwise, she might find herself falling overboard without a life vest.

The governor is our captain during the pandemic. The businesses are closed because we had a surge in the virus. A customer from out of the area enters a business and spreads the virus to others living in a small Eastern Washington community. Suddenly, people are testing positive and locally the virus is out of control. Treat the virus like you would when considering having unprotected sex with a person with an STD. Is it worth the risk?

The last voice I want to hear while laying in an ICU is state Sen. Shelly Short’s crying about unfairness associated with the governor’s phase order. I don’t want to die for the state’s economy. I would rather live and let a business get help from our government to stay in business.

What I hear from Madsen is that my life is worth less than an Eastern Washington business. The only voice I want to hear is where and when to get my vaccinations.

Pete Scobby

Newport