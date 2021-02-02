Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Lives or business?

Once again Sue Lani Madsen pulls at the nerve during a toothache. (“Multiple voices must be heard during an emergency,” Jan. 20) Madsen should go on a fishing charter and she might understand the importance of following the directions of the captain. Otherwise, she might find herself falling overboard without a life vest.

The governor is our captain during the pandemic. The businesses are closed because we had a surge in the virus. A customer from out of the area enters a business and spreads the virus to others living in a small Eastern Washington community. Suddenly, people are testing positive and locally the virus is out of control. Treat the virus like you would when considering having unprotected sex with a person with an STD. Is it worth the risk?

The last voice I want to hear while laying in an ICU is state Sen. Shelly Short’s crying about unfairness associated with the governor’s phase order. I don’t want to die for the state’s economy. I would rather live and let a business get help from our government to stay in business.

What I hear from Madsen is that my life is worth less than an Eastern Washington business. The only voice I want to hear is where and when to get my vaccinations.

Pete Scobby

Newport

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430