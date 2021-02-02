Vaccinate the veterans

Thanks for your service” is certainly nice for a veteran to hear. But now is a golden time to significantly thank our aging veterans—put them at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Any U.S. veteran over the age of 70 was subject to the draft; often quite young, they answered the call, serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Many shed blood, and many died. And the survivors all carry the psychological brain scorch of war.

Let’s honor these soldiers. Let them be next in line to bare their arms for protection from this plague. And if this happens in Spokane’s Veterans Memorial Arena, how fitting would that be!

Pat McHugh

Spokane