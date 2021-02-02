Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Vaccinate the veterans

Thanks for your service” is certainly nice for a veteran to hear. But now is a golden time to significantly thank our aging veterans—put them at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Any U.S. veteran over the age of 70 was subject to the draft; often quite young, they answered the call, serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Many shed blood, and many died. And the survivors all carry the psychological brain scorch of war.

Let’s honor these soldiers. Let them be next in line to bare their arms for protection from this plague. And if this happens in Spokane’s Veterans Memorial Arena, how fitting would that be!

Pat McHugh

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430