How far we’ve gone

Exactly 60 years ago, John F Kennedy was inaugurated as our 35th President. Most of us know by heart

JFK’s famous quote from his January 1961 inaugural address:

“Ask not what your country can do for you;

Ask what you can do for your country.”

Unfortunately, Kennedy’s advice seems at odds with the promises and priorities of our January 2021 officeholders:

“Uncle Sam will pay your rent and cable TV;

Money for nothin’ and your checks for free.”

Dave Ayres

Spokane