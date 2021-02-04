Another stimulus is not needed

The economic stimulus is the biggest joke I have ever seen. According to the I.R.S., my stimulus was mailed on Jan.6. I have not seen it yet. Now the politicians want to roll out a third one! Let’s pay those that are waiting for the first and second stimulus funds.

The I.R.S. website has said on the first check, file it with your taxes. It does not have a plan on the second. The system is very dysfunctional.

We really do not need a third stimulus. We need to get people back to work. Any more stimulus packages and we may be heading to the next Great Depression.

I wish the new President and his cabinet the best of luck. The state of Washington is in deep trouble with another four ears of Jay Inslee. Liberal politics do not work!

Roger Gow

Spokane