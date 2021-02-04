Give them my opportunities

About 13 years ago, I was a kindergartner at Riverside Elementary. Now, I am a Division 1 student-athlete at the University of Nevada in Reno, Nevada, over 800 miles away from the school that made my current situation feasible.

My name is Liz Shaw, and I went to Riverside Schools from kindergarten all the way through my senior year of high school. During my time at Riverside, I tried to stay very involved. I was a part of student government, leadership classes, honors society, AP classes, and various sports, primarily track and cross country. This involvement has allowed me to follow my dreams of going to college and competing in college as well. None of this would have been possible without our community and its support for the levy.

The levy funds these important involvement opportunities for Riverside students. Voting yes for the levy allows students to participate in sports, AP classes, foreign language classes, electives, student government, and much more. When you invest in your youth, you invest in your community.

My very direction in life both academically and athletically is happening because people like you have supported levies in the past. I thank you so much for your continued support throughout the past levies and for allowing me to pursue my dreams. My hope is that students coming after me will enjoy the same opportunities I did.

Thank you so much and vote YES for the Riverside levy!

Liz Shaw

Deer Park