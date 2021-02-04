Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Keystone Pipeline is vital

President Biden has just killed America’s chances of producing its own substantial quantities of medicines, syringes, latex gloves, masks, and anything plastic (produced from oil) by canceling the Keystone Pipeline project.

The oil will now be diverted to China and other countries instead of bolstering our American economy. China and India will continue to have a pharmaceutical stranglehold on America because they manufacture our medicines, medical supplies and PPP. About 97% of our antibiotics are made in China and about 80% of our other medicines are produced overseas - antibiotics and other medicines and ointments are refined from petrochemicals derived from oil.

Help America get the oil needed to build a booming pharmaceutical industry and become independent of China’s dominance and independent of foreign sources for medicines just as we became independent of Middle Eastern oil. The oil from the pipeline will not only improve our medical security but it will be the source for domestic plastics industries as well as contribute to energy independence.

Please, please, please, President Biden, get the Keystone Pipeline project going again. Don’t cripple the American people!

Paul Hyndman

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430