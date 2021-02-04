Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Politics over conscience

This letter is in response to Bob Gregson’s letter of 1/26/21 (“Violating their oath”).

I could not agree more that violation of the oath to protect and defend the Constitution is very nearly the worst act a public servant can commit. I heartily commend Representative Newhouse of the 4th Congressional District of Washington for his vote of conscience to impeach the worst president this country has ever had. I wish I could say the same for my representative in the 5th Congressional District.

And to Mr. Gregson, thank you, most sincerely, for your service to our country. Those members of the House and Senate who have betrayed their oath do not deserve to keep their jobs for such politically motivated votes. Trump will throw all of them under the bus just as he has anyone who has been loyal to him rather than their oath to the Constitution.

Meg McCoy

Spokane

 

