As a Mead High School graduate, and mother of two kids in the district, my husband and I will absolutely be voting yes for this levy. The Mead School District has been able to provide unparalleled value to our community for decades. We are so fortunate to live here.

The Mead School District administrators and board have proven their dedication to our community over and over again. I’ve had the opportunity to communicate with board members and district employees through my involvement with the Safety & Security Task Force and Mead Citizens Advisory Committee over the past few years, and attendance at board meetings and other events.

Truly, I believe in the pure intention of the Mead School District Board and administrators to provide the most nurturing community possible for our kids and families within the budgets provided. Specifically, I was happy with the decision to build a 10th elementary school on Five Mile Prairie, efforts to create alternative learning options on a budget shortfall, and an attempt to fund a security department for the district. This fall, we were pleased that our kids are able to attend school.

The mental health, student intervention and counseling aspects of this levy are a much needed step for our community to keep kids safe at school. And, we must continue to fund all types of extracurriculars, advanced placement and future readiness in our school district to remain successful.

Please join me in voting “absolutely, yes!” for this levy on February 9th.

Sara J. Breen

Spokane