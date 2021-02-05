Levy provides valuable resources

This year has been different than any other school year. As a teacher, I have seen schools, families and communities come together to support each other. I know not everyone has had the privilege of seeing this and and some are wondering why they should support the levy.

Our students have had to do without and now that students are coming back to school, they need more support and resources, not less. Our students deserve nurses, arts classes, smaller class sizes and all the other essential services provided by the levy. Please vote yes and mail your ballot by February 9th.

Karleen Clifton

Nine Mile Falls