Newhouse an example

Dan Newhouse did the right thing on his impeachment vote by voting with his conscience.

I’m a Democrat and I’m proud of the way Dan voted. Any politician who prays on a serious decision and feels good about the outcome is my kind of politician. I’m tired of others voting for their pocketbook, lobbyists, or their own best interests. Being able to look yourself in the mirror and know you made the right choice is worth a lot and sustains ones credibility and character.

My hat comes off to Dan Newhouse, and those constituents who want him to resign should not only be ashamed of themselves but they should look to him as a mentor. I wish more politicians in Eastern Washington would take what he did to heart and lead by example.

Jim Kotur

Medical Lake