Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Newhouse an example

Dan Newhouse did the right thing on his impeachment vote by voting with his conscience.

I’m a Democrat and I’m proud of the way Dan voted. Any politician who prays on a serious decision and feels good about the outcome is my kind of politician. I’m tired of others voting for their pocketbook, lobbyists, or their own best interests. Being able to look yourself in the mirror and know you made the right choice is worth a lot and sustains ones credibility and character.

My hat comes off to Dan Newhouse, and those constituents who want him to resign should not only be ashamed of themselves but they should look to him as a mentor. I wish more politicians in Eastern Washington would take what he did to heart and lead by example.

Jim Kotur

Medical Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430