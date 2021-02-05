Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Pay it forward

Our city of Spokane loves its schools. We want to produce the best and the brightest graduates and the community-at-large is part of that process by continuing to support programs and services provided through critical levy dollars. Your dollars matter. Every single person in the city has a chance to say I believe in education and I support education by voting “Yes” for Spokane Schools.

As a parent of three Lewis and Clark graduates, I know how critical it is to provide extra-curricular programs. Along with standard education, extra-curricular activities provided my children an opportunity to grow as teammates and leaders, and be part of something bigger than themselves. The valuable education Spokane Public Schools provided granted them access to quality career paths.

Spokane voters have traditionally supported school levies when my children were in school. Our current students need the same opportunities today. I encourage everyone to continue that support by voting “Yes for Kids” on February 9th. Pass it on, pay it forward.

Dave Hughes, athletic director, Lewis and Clark High School

Spokane

 

