Opinion >  Letters

“Big lie” ruining our country

Where is the Republican Party headed? Increasingly led by extremists, the party does not look at all like it did with Ronald Reagan or George W. Bush. The integrity the party had in those years is gone.

The party now backs the “big lie” of the election - that the election was stolen by Biden and the Democrats. Sixty-plus court cases across the U.S. that challenged the election results were thrown out, due to lack of evidence. Even the Supreme Court said Trump’s challenge had no merit. Mitch McConnell, Bill Barr, and the head of the national cyber-security said election results by electoral counts were valid.

The Republicans’ support of the “big lie” led to the insurrection at our capital on January 6 — a day that will live in infamy. Our country will survive, because we are a country of laws. The truth will come out at some point, at the peril of the Republican Party. In the meantime, our country will suffer due to the “big lie.”

J. Gary Kavanagh

Spokane

 

