Continue your support

Opinion >  Letters

I commend your publication regarding the Nine Mile Falls levy (“Schools across region ask for levies,” Jan. 31).

The grasp of the complexity facing the district is complete. The citizens have accomplished much. They have a complete high school and district. A complete and professional staff. A competitive extra sport and educational program.

In the past we presented the need and a citizen reply of 60% support was given. I urge continued support. The need is statewide and requires a modification to state finances, led by the OSPI and the state board. Vote!

Robert D. LaLonde

Liberty Lake

 

