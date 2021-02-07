Let them fix it themselves

Mead and other Spokane area school districts voters: Don’t let the Mead and other Spokane area school district superintendents, staff, and school boards hoodwink you again.

The districts received millions of dollars as a result of the state increasing school funding by billions statewide in 2018. The districts squandered that increase by giving an unjustified and unnecessary pay raise in the range of 16% to teachers and staff. The teachers are in place 180 days per year, which gives them almost 16 weeks of time off with full pay and allowances - medical, dental, optical, and a generous retirement plan.

Now, to make up for the ineptness of these officials, they once again go to the voters to resolve a problem they created. Before the raise, there was no problem filling the district’s positions because the pay and benefits were already more than adequate. Voters, don’t fall for it again.

Let the superintendent, staff and school board resolve the problem they created and live within their means, as the private sector has to do. Don’t reward their poor judgement and poor management by bailing them out with the unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustified levies they request. It’s NOT “for the kids,” it’s because of the district’s incompetence.

Let the Spokane area school district officials resolve the problem they created, and vote NO on these unjustified and unnecessary levies.

Robert B. Renz

Spokane