Research levy facts

On January 29th, one opinion letter regarding the school levy was filled with incorrect information (“Your No vote is needed,” John Axtell). One of many incorrect facts: “average teacher cost is $510 per day” — not true. Teacher-paid days equal about 190 days per year; $510 X 190 days equals $97,280 per teacher. The average salary in Spokane is in the low $60,000 per teacher range — in smaller communities, school districts generally pay lower salaries. Levy money is not designed to pay all the teachers’ salaries. State funds are the main source for salaries. To get accurate facts, contact your school districts and look online at other accurate sources.

There are simply not enough state funds to provide all that communities want for students. Levies fund items that state funds do not cover, and communities vote to accept or reject the levy. The levies in our area tend to be replacement levies. We want after-school activities for students, up-to-date infrastructure, repairs that fall beyond state allotments, and other school-community based needs—a levy lists specific items and costs.

As people consider their vote, I strongly urge them to research their levies. Be an informed voter. I plan to support the Replacement Levy 2021. I read the details and the list of items it supports. www.spokaneschools.org/levy.

Marie Phillips, Ph.D.

Spokane