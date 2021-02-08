Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Go green sensibly

All the world’s nations still rely on oil. Canadian oil will still flow but not through a pipeline, now it will arrive on our roads, waterways and railroad tracks, which causes more emissions and wear on our infrastructure.

As our economy gets hobbled by more regulations and the Green New Deal, China’s economy does not. The Paris Climate Accord gives China a free pass to produce more and dirtier emissions than us, even though we all live in the same atmosphere on this planet. All nations should be held accountable for climate change.

If China ever becomes the world’s economic leader — and they’re pushing for it — the strength of the U.S dollar will fall, as the Chinese yuan will become the new global reserve currency. This will affect every American, rich or poor.

All nations should invest in reliable green technology, but let’s not hinder our own economy while doing it.

Michael Spradley

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430