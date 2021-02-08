Go green sensibly

All the world’s nations still rely on oil. Canadian oil will still flow but not through a pipeline, now it will arrive on our roads, waterways and railroad tracks, which causes more emissions and wear on our infrastructure.

As our economy gets hobbled by more regulations and the Green New Deal, China’s economy does not. The Paris Climate Accord gives China a free pass to produce more and dirtier emissions than us, even though we all live in the same atmosphere on this planet. All nations should be held accountable for climate change.

If China ever becomes the world’s economic leader — and they’re pushing for it — the strength of the U.S dollar will fall, as the Chinese yuan will become the new global reserve currency. This will affect every American, rich or poor.

All nations should invest in reliable green technology, but let’s not hinder our own economy while doing it.

Michael Spradley

Spokane