It’s not the governor!

Many of our local public officials and even some media are crying about the latest criteria the state has set for reopening during the pandemic.

They are blaming Gov. Inslee because they cannot meet the criteria the state health department has set when in fact it is the behavior of these leaders and the people living in these regions that is stopping them from opening up!

Much like our departed president, there seems to be an ignorance, and some arrogance, about this “little” virus that allows it to do its dirty work. Do what the experts tell you, not what the politicians tell you, and we can open up!

Robert R. Cannata

Spokane