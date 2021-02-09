Let science be the guide

Dr. Deborah Birx recently shared concerns about working in Trump’s administration: scientific/medical guidelines and recommendations were ignored and/or undermined. Communications concerning COVID-19 were tempered because they might harm former President Trump’s campaign for re-election. A frustrated Birx said, “Every time a statement was made by a political leader that wasn’t consistent with public health needs, that [statement] derailed our response.”

Comments made by Idaho legislators have had the same destructive effect on Governor Little’s fight against COVID. Australia has followed strict pandemic health guidelines and has had 36 deaths per million to the U.S.’s 1,000 deaths per million. Kootenai County leaders might listen to Birx. Senator Souza recently stated, “…it’s time for this [emergency] to end.”

Breaking news, Senator: COVID-19 and science battling it out will decide when this emergency ends. I place my confidence in responsible legislators’ and Little’s leadership. Little could use all the support and serious debate on how best to protect Idahoans, and less grandstanding for political clout. A CDA resident was recently quoted, “… I don’t know what good [this emergency declaration] is doing anymore.” True leaders need to reassure her that it saves lives, assists health care workers, and brings federal dollars to Idaho for the fight.

Legislators talk of impeaching Governor Little. Dr. Fauci is delighted that he can now — with Biden team support — use science to defeat COVID. I hope Little will be given the same support. Stay laser-focused on beating COVID and do not derail the emergency declaration until the emergency has passed.

Jan Studer

Coeur d’Alene