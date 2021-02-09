Cache Reset
Open carry

Downtown Spokane protests earlier this year brought protestations from the City Council president, mayor, a couple of downtown business owners, and a few others, that open carriers of firearms made them “uncomfortable.” Now our politicians from local to state levels are trying to pass laws or ordinances to regulate or prohibit such open carry.

First a question: Did the businesses or buildings near which the open carriers were gathered get vandalized and looted like others?

Secondly, our politicians are now showing a behavior perfectly illustrated by a little sign I saw posted in a barber shop: “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Just turn it over to a government bureaucracy and they will almost certainly fix it ‘til it’s broke.”

Jim Parman

Newman Lake

 

