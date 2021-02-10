The article written by Laurel Demkovich (“Washington House passes $2.2B COVID-19 relief package, heads to Senate this week,” Feb. 2) explained that one of the many COVID-19 quick action bills that Legislature hopes to pass in the coming weeks will raise the minimum weekly benefit to unemployment workers and prevent business tax increases.

This increase of weekly benefits from 15%-20% is a great step toward helping the people affected by these unprecedented circumstances. Due to the current situation, families and small businesses have been the most impacted while big corporations continue to profit. Passing this bill would be a beacon of hope to those struggling the most to get through this pandemic.

It is a step in the right direction and would show that the government is taking steps to take care of the people who are the backbone of our economy. Unfortunately, I don’t think it goes far enough for the many people that have been struggling to pay their rent, take care of their children, pay for medical bills, and other necessities. This not only helps the minimum wage employees, but also would help keep small businesses from going bankrupt. Keeping businesses open will help create more job opportunities for those struggling to find work.

Overall, I am hopeful that this bill will pass as I have seen too many people lose their businesses due to these strange times.

Lauren Lesniak

Colbert