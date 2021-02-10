Cathy draws a line

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) called recently for tech companies to “remove” Pres. Trump for inciting violence and spreading dangerous misinformation on line after right wing extremists swarmed the Capital building.

“Censoring the sitting President of the United States has serious free speech consequences that will extend far beyond President Trump’s time in office,” replies our Rep. Cathy Morris Rodgers of Washington State.

Right On, Cathy!!

Gordon Spunich

Spokane Valley