We need you, Alex!

On Wednesday, January 27, COVID vaccinations began at the Arena. The “Jeopardy!” game was on. Those who pushed the button on their computers first got the prize: the sacred vaccine.

Unfortunately, in this game, the losers were put in double jeopardy. In my case, I am 87 years old with Coronary Artery disease and a bit slow on the button.

The Covid allotment for the first 3 days was used and so a new Jeopardy game begins. Thousands of computer literate contestants will be poised to hit the magic button while the rest of us struggle with the format.

Alex, where are you when we really need you?

Con Warren

Colbert