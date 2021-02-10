Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We need you, Alex!

On Wednesday, January 27, COVID vaccinations began at the Arena. The “Jeopardy!” game was on. Those who pushed the button on their computers first got the prize: the sacred vaccine.

Unfortunately, in this game, the losers were put in double jeopardy. In my case, I am 87 years old with Coronary Artery disease and a bit slow on the button.

The Covid allotment for the first 3 days was used and so a new Jeopardy game begins. Thousands of computer literate contestants will be poised to hit the magic button while the rest of us struggle with the format.

Alex, where are you when we really need you?

Con Warren

Colbert

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430