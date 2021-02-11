People! What part of cover your mouth AND your nose do you not understand?

Think about where the swab goes for COVID testing: your nose! If your nose is uncovered and you have the virus, you’re spreading it. If you don’t have the virus, you are allowing a direct pathway for the virus to enter. If your glasses fog up while wearing a mask, that means the mask isn’t fitting well enough to block the virus.

We need to get kids back to school & businesses to reopen. Do your part! Wear your mask properly! Cover your nose!

Luanne Gehrig

Spokane