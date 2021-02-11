Not all so fortunate

I remember watching Jeremy Eaton play for Gonzaga in 1999 and was saddened to read of his unfortunate illness (“Former Gonzaga big man Jeremy Eaton brings toughness, positive outlook to cancer battle,” Jan. 20).

His cancer diagnosis and lack of insurance reinforce my belief that we need a system that provides affordable access to healthcare for all Americans. Jeremy has the Gonzaga family and a network of family and friends to help raise needed funds for care. Not everyone is as fortunate.

Jan Moseley

Coeur d’Alene