Republicans indifferent

When Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, four Americans were murdered during a riot at our embassy in Benghazi. Ten investigations were held. Two years after resigning, Clinton testified before a congressional committee for 11 hours. The last investigation alone cost $6.8 million.

Despite allegations of scandal, cover-up and lying, no investigations found any evidence to support those allegations.

Even when he won, Donald Trump said the 2016 election was rigged. He took the Big Lie to greater heights after Joe Biden got 7 million more votes in 2020, matching the 2016 electoral vote “landslide.”

On Jan. 6, Trump told Big Lie believers, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. … we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more.”

Armed tin-soldier patriots then overran the Capitol, endangering our elected officials, specifically the speaker of the House and the vice president. The deaths of six and injuries to 140 more, mostly law enforcement, are linked to the assault spear-headed by white nationalist and anti-Semitic domestic terrorists. All incited by the sitting president to overturn the results of a fair election.

Trump is impeached for the second time Jan. 21. On Jan. 26, 45 Republican senators claim impeaching a president after he is out of office is unconstitutional and Americans should move on in the name of unity.

Democracy is under siege.

Dave Trimmer

Spokane Valley