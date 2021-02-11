Supporting Trump’s legacy?

Donald Trump’s legacy as president of the United States: more than 400,000 dead in a pandemic which he insisted would go away after the election; an economy ravaged by that pandemic; several hundred miles of rusting border wall; racism and bigotry encouraged; and finally, a law enforcement officer murdered at the Capitol by the mob which he sent there.

Do Republicans really support that? If not, then the Republican Party needs to follow the example of the ten Republican heroes in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach Mr. Trump. Impeachment may not suffice for his case. He deserves the same treatment as any other mob boss whose minions commit murder.

Michael W. O’Dea

Spokane