Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, Mr. Cowles

Mr. Publisher: Having been disappointed at your initial support of the outgoing president for re-election, naturally I was gratified by your editorial looking forward with Pres. Biden (“Looking forward to a new era with President Biden,” Jan. 24). Your points of support are indeed well taken.

In particular, support of global family planning, which might help to postpone by perhaps a century, when the human race outstrips the carrying capacity of this incredible planet. [Listen up, please, Holy Father.] I am sure that it takes courage to admit a prior “mistake,” (though you did not use that word) in such a publicly visible setting. My compliments, sir. As a former practicing attorney, I also appreciated your reference to “the rule of law” – a concept totally foreign to the past administration.

After living in suburban Maryland for 40 years, and enjoying the Washington Post daily, I am surviving quite well with your excellent paper, even if not the Post or the “good gray [NY]Times.”

At the risk of taking too much of your time, my wife and I decided to enjoy “a year” in the West, before settling on the North Carolina coast. Well, we found the incredible Inland Northwest, with Sandpoint, and after just six months, decided this is a slice of paradise, and here we are almost 15 years later, with no intention of departing. I could list several reasons, but will simply say that the wonderful people are at the top of that list.

You may not be surprised to know that I am a son of the professional journalist and author, Gilbert Cant.

Keep up the good work!

Geoffrey D. Cant

Sandpoint

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430