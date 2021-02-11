Thank you, Mr. Cowles

Mr. Publisher: Having been disappointed at your initial support of the outgoing president for re-election, naturally I was gratified by your editorial looking forward with Pres. Biden (“Looking forward to a new era with President Biden,” Jan. 24). Your points of support are indeed well taken.

In particular, support of global family planning, which might help to postpone by perhaps a century, when the human race outstrips the carrying capacity of this incredible planet. [Listen up, please, Holy Father.] I am sure that it takes courage to admit a prior “mistake,” (though you did not use that word) in such a publicly visible setting. My compliments, sir. As a former practicing attorney, I also appreciated your reference to “the rule of law” – a concept totally foreign to the past administration.

After living in suburban Maryland for 40 years, and enjoying the Washington Post daily, I am surviving quite well with your excellent paper, even if not the Post or the “good gray [NY]Times.”

At the risk of taking too much of your time, my wife and I decided to enjoy “a year” in the West, before settling on the North Carolina coast. Well, we found the incredible Inland Northwest, with Sandpoint, and after just six months, decided this is a slice of paradise, and here we are almost 15 years later, with no intention of departing. I could list several reasons, but will simply say that the wonderful people are at the top of that list.

You may not be surprised to know that I am a son of the professional journalist and author, Gilbert Cant.

Keep up the good work!

Geoffrey D. Cant

Sandpoint