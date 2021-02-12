It’s worth ten bucks

I have been involved in boating on some level for most of my life. Now I find it interesting that the state is proposing to require boater safety training for all watercraft operators.

The key word in that last sentence is TRAINING. I am of an age that grandfathers me from having to take said course, or pay the $10 that it costs. But I did take the course two years ago in a classroom setting, not online, and I learned more about boating rules and laws than I ever expected. I thought I knew it all. I certainly did not.

I understand that some of those who oppose this are concerned about having to spend the $10 to get the card or that it is just another tax. I presume that the training course has some costs for materials or administration costs. But more than that, the knowledge that can be gained from this class is worth much more than ten bucks as long as the trainee opens his or her mind to the training instead of taking the course because the state is requiring it.

So, bypass the coffee shop for just two mornings and use the ten dollars for the good of boating, canoeing, paddleboarding or any other water recreation that you enjoy. It may even save someone’s life.

George Weisbarth

Newport, Wash.