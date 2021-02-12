Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We all should worry

Through the centuries men, women and families have lost their lives in the pursuit of America, where a Constitution stated clearly they’d have freedom to worship, work and speak/voice an opinion. Even two world wars were fought over what we’ve taken for granted so long.

Gradually, through our complaisance over the years, and now openly, our freedom of speech is being taken away.

Last week the Spokesman ran a story of two major stores discontinuing items on their shelves due to the vendors’ vocal support for Christian beliefs, and for expressing another opinion opposite of what’s “out” there, now. Also, a major food distributor is doing the same thing in a market: it’s one we all know.

I’m honestly concerned for my own safety if REAL NAMES are given, or if I should put this TRUE information on Facebook, Twitter, etc.

And how long will our editor feel the freedom to print diverse views before he’s “pressured” to stop?

Dismantling our thoughts to think only one way isn’t the America we’ve loved.

Democrats and Republicans, it’s time to unite for the freedom to disagree, and honor our differences, because ultimately this will affect each one of us.

Sharon L. Reidenbach

Spokane

 

