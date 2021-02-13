End the foolishness

The new administration has continually spoken of the need to unify the country. I totally agree. We have just come through four years of a divided nation between those who recognized the duly elected President and those who either did not accept the results of the election or were upset by the outcome.

In short, what is needed now is clear leadership in order to bring any sort of unity to this great country. The attempt to impeach the past president is not only foolish, but totally counterproductive to the needs of the country. Let Donald Trump disappear in the rear-view mirror of history and try to move forward to address some of the many national and international issues facing the United States and don’t further inflame the 70 million plus who voted for Donald Trump.

Please demonstrate real leadership within the Senate and your party. Put an end to this foolish attempt which appears to be rooted in pure vengeance and not the interests of the nation.

Jim McDevitt

Spokane