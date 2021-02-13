Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

End the foolishness

The new administration has continually spoken of the need to unify the country. I totally agree. We have just come through four years of a divided nation between those who recognized the duly elected President and those who either did not accept the results of the election or were upset by the outcome.

In short, what is needed now is clear leadership in order to bring any sort of unity to this great country. The attempt to impeach the past president is not only foolish, but totally counterproductive to the needs of the country. Let Donald Trump disappear in the rear-view mirror of history and try to move forward to address some of the many national and international issues facing the United States and don’t further inflame the 70 million plus who voted for Donald Trump.

Please demonstrate real leadership within the Senate and your party. Put an end to this foolish attempt which appears to be rooted in pure vengeance and not the interests of the nation.

Jim McDevitt

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430