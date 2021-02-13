Population explosion

When BC became AD, the world’s population numbered 200 million. It reached 250 million in 950 AD.

The Medieval Warm Period — 950 to 1300 AD — was the most prosperous period in Europe’s history. Sharecroppers produced abundant crops. Landowners shared wealth with the Church, used to build magnificent cathedrals, a major attraction to tourists. Population reached 360 million.

The Little Ice Age followed, ending 580 years later in 1880 with 1.3 billion people. Global warming followed. By 2020, with much improved medical care — and poor birth control — population reached 6.8 billion.

The world has 195 countries. Twenty expect negative or zero population growth through year 2050. The other 175 must follow suit or face malnutrition, starvation and untimely death. The USA ranks fourth in high population growth.

Africa leads the world in population growth. If Africa’s population growth continues at its current rate, it will double by 2050. Africa will have one-fourth of the world’s people.

Since the 1960s, Africa has suffered from severe food shortages. Two major areas have serious drought, parching and debilitating the land, people, and animals.

Stopping climate change is a top priority. Population control must share that priority.

Bob Launhardt

Pinehurst, Idaho