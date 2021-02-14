Sorely disappointed

I’m an Idahoan by choice, not birth. I have held this status for over 50 years. I’ve seen the twists, turns and machinations of state politics under both Democrats and Republicans. But never have I been as frustrated or disappointed as I’ve been for the past month. Frustrated by the lack of moral fiber and backbone by our federal office holders. Disappointed that these same “representatives” for all Idahoans are kowtowing to a fringe minority in an unabashed effort to not be primaried and remain in office.

The events of January 6th were well covered and documented as a seditious mob, that was fired up and emboldened by a narcissistic, spoiled man-child, invaded the U. S. Capitol to chants of “Hang Pence” and “Where’s Pelosi?” This mob killed one policeman and beat others severely while desecrating our national seat of government. There can be no dispute as to what happened and why.

These rioters believed the “Big Lie” told to by a serial liar and conman. Senators, now is the time to reaffirm your oath of office and convict the twice-impeached fraud that formerly occupied the White House. Show us proof you still believe in duty, honor and Country.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint