Opinion >  Letters

President Biden

Defense secretary (for President Obama) Robert Gates maintained that President Biden has “been wrong on nearly ever major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades”. From President Biden’s first actions it appears that he is maintaining that record. This began with his decision to cancel the Keystone pipeline, a decision that does nothing to mitigate global climate, and destroyed the financial well-being of thousands of Americans and Canadians. Add to this the moronic suggestions by Mr. Kerry and the Vice-President on how those displaced could find new employment and you have proof of the callous incompetence. This decision also impacts our national security by threatening our energy independence. One of our closest allies and northern neighbor has been betrayed, and even though the media has yet to make the connection, it is a factor in Canada canceling cruise ships for the rest of 2021. This closes Alaska for cruise ship visits, which most lines had hoped to resume this summer.

President Biden has made a mess of our national sovereignty with his border and immigration decisions. His fixation on climate change, racial politics and equity are tiresome and are doing little to unite our nation or solve real problems. Add in his China and middle east policies and we see how the potential of his four decades of incompetence to continue. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, so there may be hope for the President and the nation.

Jeff Reyburn

Spokane

 

