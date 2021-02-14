Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Save Snake River salmon

One hopeful solution to falling salmon returns is removing the four lower Snake River dams. A lot of buzz is going on with this situation because the fishing community, Tribes, and environmental groups are concerned about salmon extinction in the Snake. The dams make salmon return difficult, and create a warm water reservoir that increases smolt death. Dam removal projects such as the Elwha breach are a great example of how salmon populations can rebound by dam breaching.

Please let your congressmen, senators and governor know we can’t wait to do something big to save salmon. Ask them to support breaching the Lower Snake River dams.

Leslie Kreher

Monroe, Wash.

 

