I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am disappointed.

First, the Republican Party had the perfect opportunity to highlight their integrity and honesty and values. They could have been the ones to show that racism and anti-Semitism and QAnon lies are not allowed. Instead, they blinked and gave Marjorie Taylor Greene a “hall pass” to continue her bizarre behavior and nonsense. Afterwards, she said about Donald Trump, “The party is his.”

As a Republican, I don’t believe that. I pray that’s not true and that we can rise far above him. But I also know how the current events in the Senate are going to end. Does anyone doubt that President Trump lit the fuse on the mob that attacked Congress on January 6th in an attempted coup? Does anyone doubt that there will NOT be enough votes to convict him?

Our democratic republic is in danger from extremists on all sides. We each need to seek the center.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley