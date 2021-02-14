Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Seek the center

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am disappointed.

First, the Republican Party had the perfect opportunity to highlight their integrity and honesty and values. They could have been the ones to show that racism and anti-Semitism and QAnon lies are not allowed. Instead, they blinked and gave Marjorie Taylor Greene a “hall pass” to continue her bizarre behavior and nonsense. Afterwards, she said about Donald Trump, “The party is his.”

As a Republican, I don’t believe that. I pray that’s not true and that we can rise far above him. But I also know how the current events in the Senate are going to end. Does anyone doubt that President Trump lit the fuse on the mob that attacked Congress on January 6th in an attempted coup? Does anyone doubt that there will NOT be enough votes to convict him?

Our democratic republic is in danger from extremists on all sides. We each need to seek the center.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430