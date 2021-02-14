A stain on our nation

I am writing this letter while watching the Trump impeachment trial on TV.

The facts presented by the impeachment managers and chilling video shown of the violent rioters (including video not made public before) is sickening and appalling. Everyone should watch this to see the violence and crazed behavior of the rioters. We should all be ashamed by what happened.

Make no mistake, this out-of-control mob was in Washington, D.C., on January 6th incited directly by Donald Trump and his encouraging violence. Virtually everyone attacking the police and smashing their way into the capitol was wearing Trump clothing and or carrying Trump flags. The mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” because he was doing his constitutional duty and Trump turned on Pence and threw him to the wolves. The mob was like a pack of wild animal stalking their prey. Every person inside the capitol during the invasion had to be terrified.

For the life of me I will never understand how Trump has influenced so many of his followers. Nor can I fathom how so-called patriots could be compelled to attack the U.S. Capitol, injure more than 100 police officers, terrorize people, destroy property and be responsible for five deaths. January 6, 2021 is an ugly stain on the United States and will be forever in our history.

I’m sure there won’t be enough Republicans with the moral courage to vote to convict Trump. Shame shame shame!!

Chris Powell

Spokane