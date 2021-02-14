Take the lead, lawmakers

As a COPD / sleep apnea sufferer I concur with recent article (“New research shows wildfire smoke can contain potentially hazardous microorganisms,” Feb. 3) about the local wildfires being difficult on people with respiratory problems being unable to go outside at all to even run the required errands that I do.

I would appreciate if all of the Washington state legislators as well as U.S. Rep. McMorris Rodgers would be leaders in passing all of the environmental issues before them. Thank you for your consideration on this matter.

John Alder

Spokane