Opinion >  Letters

Take the lead, lawmakers

As a COPD / sleep apnea sufferer I concur with recent article (“New research shows wildfire smoke can contain potentially hazardous microorganisms,” Feb. 3) about the local wildfires being difficult on people with respiratory problems being unable to go outside at all to even run the required errands that I do.

I would appreciate if all of the Washington state legislators as well as U.S. Rep. McMorris Rodgers would be leaders in passing all of the environmental issues before them. Thank you for your consideration on this matter.

John Alder

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430