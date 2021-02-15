What are they thinking?

I am amazed that some Republicans are putting all their eggs in one basket, thinking they can’t win again unless Trump remains the guiding force of the party.

Have the Republicans been fed lies so long that they don’t believe any decent, un-lying, un-self-serving candidate could possibly unite the party and win in the next election?

That is like saying, there were no viable Republican candidates before Trump came along.

As one who helped get Reagan elected, I am appalled by this kind of thinking.

Joan Kopczynski

Spokane