Opinion >  Letters

Remembering Tommy

Back when Spokane’s baseball team was the Los Angeles Dodger AAA farm club, Tommy Lasorda was the manager for a couple of seasons. The 1970 team was loaded with some of the best talent in the country and was thought by many to be the best minor league team ever.

During that season, the company my dad worked for had box seat season tickets down the 3rd base line. My dad loved baseball and we attended several games. In those days the club manager generally coached 3rd base as Tommy did. He loved to visit with the fans and we were a few of the lucky ones.

One night after a close call at third base didn’t go Spokane’s way, Tommy got upset and looked at us and said what did you guys think? My dad yelled back, he was safe Tommy, give em heck! Tommy then proceeded to scream at the umpire, hey Blue get over here, you missed that one, it wasn’t even close! Then, the battle was on. We didn’t get the call but it was pure fun.

Years later, the company I worked for brought Tommy here as a motivational speaker. When Dad and I had our photo taken with him, he immediately asked, you still think that guy at 3rd was safe? Hopefully soon we can get back to wonderful moments like these with family and friends.

William Elston

Spokane

 

