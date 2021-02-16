Responsible casinos

I was very pleased too see your article yesterday re: The Coeur d’Alene Casino and CEO Laura Penney (“Taking the chance out of reopening,” Feb. 7).

I have been down there and seen how exceptional their efforts are for safe operations during COVID. Temperature screening at the door, masks required except when eating, or taking a drink. If you don’t put it right back on someone will tell you too. Machines are either shut down or separated with plexiglass.

The Spokane Tribe Casino has also followed the same rules: temperature at the door, masks required, & machines separated by plexiglass. A person feels safe in either of these casinos.

It’s too bad the same can’t be said about Northern Quest Casino. They made a lot of statements in the beginning of the precautions they were taking, but on my one visit I saw absolutely none. No one screening at the doors, no machines shut down to separate patrons, no attendants cleaning your machine when you leave. Some masks, but can’t say all were wearing them.

I first went into the lady’s room and when a young person came in without a mask I knew there would be problems. I walked the full length of the casino, and even though there were a lot of people in there, there were enough of them not wearing a mask that I did not feel comfortable and left. No money spent there.

So why is the largest casino in our area not protecting their patrons like the other two are? Maybe you should ask why.

K. J. Merritt

Spokane