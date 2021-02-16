Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Responsible casinos

I was very pleased too see your article yesterday re: The Coeur d’Alene Casino and CEO Laura Penney (“Taking the chance out of reopening,” Feb. 7).

I have been down there and seen how exceptional their efforts are for safe operations during COVID. Temperature screening at the door, masks required except when eating, or taking a drink. If you don’t put it right back on someone will tell you too. Machines are either shut down or separated with plexiglass.

The Spokane Tribe Casino has also followed the same rules: temperature at the door, masks required, & machines separated by plexiglass. A person feels safe in either of these casinos.

It’s too bad the same can’t be said about Northern Quest Casino. They made a lot of statements in the beginning of the precautions they were taking, but on my one visit I saw absolutely none. No one screening at the doors, no machines shut down to separate patrons, no attendants cleaning your machine when you leave. Some masks, but can’t say all were wearing them.

I first went into the lady’s room and when a young person came in without a mask I knew there would be problems. I walked the full length of the casino, and even though there were a lot of people in there, there were enough of them not wearing a mask that I did not feel comfortable and left. No money spent there.

So why is the largest casino in our area not protecting their patrons like the other two are? Maybe you should ask why.

K. J. Merritt

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430