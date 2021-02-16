Unerase

Hello, Mr. Education System.

I am politely asking you

To please unerase my people

From the pages of your textbooks.

You have erased the history of Asian Americans,

Their contributions to this country,

Their participation in social movements,

The racism that they have faced.

Why? What do you have against us?

Are we so unseen, so unheard, so unimportant,

That you don’t even care to acknowledge us?

We are here, Mr. System.

You can’t ignore us anymore.

Notice us, hear our voices, show that you really care about us.

Unerase us.

Rosie Zhou

Spokane